Original title: Jiang Xiangyou: After Xie Feng finished class, I burst into tears, and my salary in Guoan is double the previous one

Recently, Kang Sang-woo, a South Korean foreign aid for Beijing Guoan, was interviewed by the Chosun Ilbo. In the interview, Jiang Xiangyou talked about his feelings about playing in Guoan.

When talking about why he chose to leave South Korea to play in Guoan, Jiang Xiangyou bluntly said that he always wanted to play abroad, and Guoan clearly expressed interest in him and was sincere. At first, he stated that he did not intend to come, but because of the Guoan’s will to introduce him was very firm, so he finally joined Guoan.

When asked about the income of playing football in China, Jiang Xiangyou said that his current salary is more than double what he was in Pohang, but he could not disclose the specific amount. Jiang Xiangyou admitted that the treatment of playing football in China and West Asia is indeed better than that in South Korea. In addition, Jiang Xiangyou also talked about his favorite Chinese food, roast duck, Dongpo pork and hot pot.

Talking about the resignation of the coach Xie Feng, Jiang Xiangyou said: “In my opinion, I bear a certain responsibility for his resignation, because he introduced me, but I did not make much contribution to the team. That morning, I I went to Xie Gui’s room to apologize, and as soon as I opened the door and saw the head coach’s face, I burst into tears.”

(Editor: Ronaldinho)Return to Sohu, see more





Editor: