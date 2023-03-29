Jiangshan Meitu 2023 National Forest City Marathon Series—Yibin Shunan Zhuhai Station Will start on April 16th 2023-03-29 16:22:44.0 Source: China Net-Sports Channel

Jiangshan Meitu · 2023 National Forest City Marathon Series—Yibin Shunan Bamboo Sea Station, with the theme of “Running in Changning and Enjoying Bamboo Sea”, was organized by the Office of the Executive Committee of the National Forestry Activities, the Publicity Center of the National Forestry and Grassland Administration, and Sichuan Province Co-sponsored by the Forestry and Grassland Bureau, Yibin Municipal People’s Government, and the Organizing Committee of Yibin Forest Concern Activities, the competition will be held on April 16, 2023 in Changning County, Yibin City, with a total scale of 20,000 people, consisting of online and offline parts .

In order to better empower the development of Changning enterprises and promote industrial cooperation, at 10:00 on March 29, 2023, Jiangshan Meitu · 2023 National Forest City Marathon Series – Yibin Shunan Bamboo Sea Station Press Conference was held in Yibin Mayor Ning County Government Conference Room No. 2 was held. Many leaders and representatives from the place where the event was held attended the meeting. In the process of hosting the meeting, Wang Zhigang, a member of the party group of the Changning County Government and deputy county magistrate, represented the 430,000 children of the bamboo township in Changning County, and sent a message from the bamboo sea in southern Sichuan to the global running enthusiasts. invitation.

Jiangshan Meitu · 2023 National Forest City Marathon Series—Yibin Shunan Zhuhai Station event work leading group introduced all member units of the special working group, and representatives of more than 80 outstanding enterprises and mass running groups from inside and outside the province attended the meeting.

Let the champion lead the world. In the anticipation and speculation of runners, the champion team of this year’s “Bamboo Horse” was announced today. Chen Ding, the Olympic champion of race walking, Teng Wei, the former captain of the national women’s football team, and Chai Yunlong, the world champion of Taijiquan, will run with you here in Changning.

At the meeting site, Zhang Chuqiao, CEO of Yuejiangshan (Beijing) Sports Culture Communication Co., Ltd., on behalf of the event operator, provided information on the game date, game route, event theme, and event items, as well as key tasks such as event preparation, event features, and business cooperation. A detailed introduction was made.

Compared with the previous “bamboo horse” medals, this year’s design has once again filled the runners’ expectations. The design of the 2023 “Bamboo Horse” medal uses the three elements of bamboo, mountains and water in the bamboo sea in southern Sichuan. Jasper surrounds it; giving people a new visual and tactile impact.

The runners’ “close-fitting bodyguard” competition uniforms were also displayed on the spot. The overall design of this year’s competition uniforms skillfully integrates the bamboo cultural elements of Shunan Bamboo Sea. The marathon uniform is vine yellow, which symbolizes warmth and brilliance, and is a color full of positive energy; the half marathon uniform is purple, which symbolizes joy, joy, and is the color of potential; the bamboo forest running uniform is light green Color, symbolizing vitality and relaxation, is a color full of vitality. The three colors come and go one after another, which is visually eye-catching, fresh and natural without losing vitality.

In terms of runner services such as storage of items and delayed check-out, the organizing committee has carried out considerate upgrades, and held the “Jiangshan Meitu·Ecological Sports Photography Competition” at the same time to permanently present the exciting moments of the race through the lens. Propaganda and output of local culture is also to create a soul for advocating the national fitness movement.

Among the more than 80 companies participating in the meeting, many companies including Compitt and Baina Haitong reached sponsorship cooperation contracts at the meeting. At the same time, Ling Xianyong, general manager of Changning County Rongchuang Industrial Investment Co., Ltd., and Zhang Chuqiao, CEO of Yuejiangshan (Beijing) Sports Culture Communication Co., Ltd. also jointly released the 2023-2025 Jiangshan Meitu·National Forest City Marathon Series on the spot— ——The three-year strategic cooperation plan of Yibin Shunan Zhuhai Station.

At the end of the meeting, Xiao Shan, Member of the Standing Committee of the Changning County Party Committee and Director of the Propaganda Department, delivered a speech, “Jiangshan Meitu · 2023 National Forest City Marathon Series – Yibin Shunan Zhuhai Station All preparations have entered the sprint stage. Changning County welcomes outstanding entrepreneurs to join “Bamboo horse”, grasp “bamboo horse”, win-win “bamboo horse”, through this competition, deeply integrate the characteristic culture of Changning County, face the whole Sichuan and the whole country, show the strength of Changning county, promote the realization of the same frequency resonance in the whole region, and benefit the people by promoting the city and benefiting the people We hope to join hands with outstanding companies to witness this unique marathon event!”