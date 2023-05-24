Jiangsu team wins men’s team championship at National Gymnastics Championships 2023-05-24 10:44:16.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Zhang Wuyue

On the 23rd, the National Gymnastics Championships held in Jinan, Shandong ushered in the third competition day. In the men’s team final that day, the Jiangsu team finally won the championship.

The Jiangsu team performed well that day, winning the first place in floor exercise, pommel horse and rings, and the second place in vault, parallel bars and horizontal bars, and finally won the championship with a score of 337.200. Hunan Express Team and Guangdong Team won the second and third places with 334.600 points and 324.000 points. The host Shandong team ranked fourth.

The 2023 “Mountain Group Cup” National Gymnastics Championship is sponsored by the Gymnastics Management Center of the General Administration of Sports of China and the Chinese Gymnastics Association, undertaken by the Jinan Sports Bureau and Taishan Sports, and co-organized by Shandong Sports Industry Group. It is an international competition such as the World Gymnastics Championships and the Asian Games selection contest.

The competition will last until the 28th.