Jihlava – Táborsko 3:0, Jihlava won the battle for first place in the second league, Fila scored a hat trick

Fila scored twice in the first half and the 19-year-old midfielder completed the hat trick in the 49th minute. With five goals in the season, Fila caught up with the top scorer of the second league, Tomáš Schánělec from Bék Sparta and Jakub Řezniček from Brno. The defeat of the visitors was underlined by Dordič, who missed a penalty kick in the 79th minute. Jihlav won for the fourth time this season and lead the table by one point ahead of Táborsk.

The Spartan B-team in Varnsdorf lost a two-goal half-time lead and drew 2:2. Schánělec gave the visitors the lead in the 12th minute from the penalty spot, Horák added shortly before the break. The home team won a point thanks to “glued” goals, Hodek and Firbacher scored in the 74th and 76th minutes. However, Varnsdorf’s players are still waiting for their first win of the season.

5th round of the second football league: Varnsdorf – Sparta Prague B 2:2 (0:2) Goals: 74. Hodek, 76. Firbacher – 12. Schánělec from pen., 40. Horák. Referee: Bělák – Pochylý, Dohnálek. ŽK: Švanda, Kříž – Kaštánek, Penxa, Schánělec, Goljan. Spectators: 1049. Jihlava – Táborsko 3:0 (2:0) Goals: 28., 42. and 49. Phila. Referee: Krejsa – Váňa, Vodrážka. ŽK: Tureček – Bláha, Skopec, Mach, Novák, Kateřiňák. Spectators: 700. Tomorrow the remaining matches of the round Vyškov – Olomouc B and Žižkov – Dukla will be played. 78. Kromeriz 52128:879. Příbram52036:9610.Sparta Praha B51228:10511.Prostějov51226:9512.Žižkov41129:9413.Líšeň51134:7414.Varnsdorf50329:11315.Olomouc B40226:10216.Chrudim50232:102

