Jihostroj forced their fifth semi-final in Liberec after a home victory

The Dukla volleyball players were one set away from advancing to the final today. They were leading 2:1, but the home team, led by sweeper Martin Lick, refused to end the series. Licek collected a total of 21 points, seven from service, and it was his aces that helped break the tie break. The South Czechs dominated it and forced a fifth fight in front of two and a half thousand fans in the hall.
|Men’s volleyball extra league playoff semi-finals – 4th match:
|Ceske Budejovice – Liberec 3:2 (18, -21, -23, 21, 8)
|Most points: Licek 21, Van Schie 15, Ondrovič 11 – Nikačevič 14, L. Demar 12, Lux 10. Series status: 2:2.
|Women’s volleyball extra league playoff semi-finals – 3rd matches:
|Liberec – Selmy Brno 3:2 (24, -22, -19. 27, 10)
|Most points: Kvapilová 32, Šulcová 14, Kojdová 9 – Kyryčenková 29, Kozubíková 15, Kocmanová-Havlíčková 12. Series status: 1:2.
|KP Brno – Prostějov 2:3 (17, 20, -23, -19, -13)
|Most points: Bukovská 24, Nikolovová 18, Koulisiani 16 – Silvaová 22, Trnková 13, J. Smolková 11. Series status: 2:1.