Jihostroj forced their fifth semi-final in Liberec after a home victory

The Dukla volleyball players were one set away from advancing to the final today. They were leading 2:1, but the home team, led by sweeper Martin Lick, refused to end the series. Licek collected a total of 21 points, seven from service, and it was his aces that helped break the tie break. The South Czechs dominated it and forced a fifth fight in front of two and a half thousand fans in the hall.