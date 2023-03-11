Home Sports Jilin reversed Shanghai and changed coaches and won two consecutive victories over Jones 31+12 and Wang Zhelin 24+12-Minnan.com
On the evening of March 10th, in the 33rd round of the CBA regular season, the Jilin Men’s Basketball Team played against the Shanghai Men’s Basketball Team. Shanghai took a double-digit lead in the first quarter, and Shanghai maintained its lead in the second quarter. Jilin has been chasing points in the second half and completed a lead in the final quarter. In the end, the Jilin team defeated the Shanghai team 101-93. The scores in the four quarters are: 17-30, 24-25, 26-21, 34-17 (Jilin team in front).

Technical statistics:

Jilin: Jones 31 points, 7 rebounds and 12 assists, Cui Jinming 20 points and 3 rebounds, Jiang Weize 18 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists, Jiang Yuxing 19 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks

Shanghai: Wang Zhelin 24 points, 12 rebounds and 2 assists, Bledsoe 19 points, 11 assists and 7 rebounds, Li Hongquan 11 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists, Luo Hanchen 10 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals, Trimble 14 points

