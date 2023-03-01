Home Sports Jim Goodwin: Dundee United consider former Aberdeen manager
Jim Goodwin led Aberdeen to this season’s Viaplay Cup semi-finals

Jim Goodwin is being considered by Dundee United after Craig Levein ruled himself out of a return to the manager’s job.

Goodwin, 41, was sacked by Aberdeen in January following a 6-0 defeat by Hibernian. United are scheduled to host Aberdeen on Saturday.

Ex-Hearts and Leicester boss Levein, 58, managed United from 2006-09 before leaving to take the Scotland job.

Head coach Liam Fox left United after Saturday’s 4-0 defeat by Ross County.

That result – a sixth straight defeat – left the club four points adrift at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership, albeit with a game in hand.

Former St Mirren player Goodwin was Buddies manager between 2019 and 2022 following a three-year spell in charge of Alloa Athletic, where he also played. The Irishman has won 107 of his 292 matches as a manager.

On Tuesday, United announced the departure of sporting director Tony Asghar.

