Jim Hines, the first athlete to run the 100 meters in under 10 seconds, has died

Jim Hines, the first athlete to run the 100m dash in under 10 seconds, died on Saturday, June 3 at the age of 76: the news of his death was given on Monday by World Athletics. Hines went under 10 seconds for the first time at the 1968 U.S. Championships, running the 100m in 9.9 seconds with manual timing. In the same year, at the Mexico City Olympics, he ran them in 9.95 seconds with electronic time measurement: that record lasted for 15 years. In Mexico City he also won gold in the 4 × 100m relay. After those Olympics he turned to professional football: he played in the NFL until 1970, first with the Miami Dolphins and then with the Kansas City Chiefs.

