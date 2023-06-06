Home » Jim Hines, the first athlete to run the 100 meters in under 10 seconds, has died
Sports

Jim Hines, the first athlete to run the 100 meters in under 10 seconds, has died

by admin
Jim Hines, the first athlete to run the 100 meters in under 10 seconds, has died

Jim Hines, the first athlete to run the 100m dash in under 10 seconds, died on Saturday, June 3 at the age of 76: the news of his death was given on Monday by World Athletics. Hines went under 10 seconds for the first time at the 1968 U.S. Championships, running the 100m in 9.9 seconds with manual timing. In the same year, at the Mexico City Olympics, he ran them in 9.95 seconds with electronic time measurement: that record lasted for 15 years. In Mexico City he also won gold in the 4 × 100m relay. After those Olympics he turned to professional football: he played in the NFL until 1970, first with the Miami Dolphins and then with the Kansas City Chiefs.

– Read also: How time was measured in sports

See also  It is revealed that the Football Association has begun to accept players' free agency and arbitration, and many international players will change their owners._Guangzhou Team_Wei Jun_Season

You may also like

Scotland: McCrorie replaces Ralston; Cooper, Souttar & Patterson...

Tuesday’s gossip: Gundogan, Kane, Maddison, Ugarte, Caicedo, Mac...

Olympia: Fronts in the ÖOC dispute continue to...

The Yangtze River Delta Water Sports Festival kicks...

Ainge: I don’t think there is anyone in...

«If it was for Mino, I continued, because...

the organization of the Ile-de-France hospital system should...

The intangible cultural heritage hometown welcomes the Asian...

Ferrari, Leclerc demolishes the SF-23: “We are inconsistent”....

Ibrahimovic says “Ciao” ​​to football

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy