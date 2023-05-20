Jimmy Butler: Grant Williams Picked the Wrong Person to Trash Talk…

Jimmy Butler and Grant Williams protagonists of an episode that gave rise to the victory of the Miami Heat over the Boston Celtics in game 2 of the Eastern Conference final.

After scoring the triple of +9 with about 6 and a half minutes to go, Williams spoke a few ‘little words’ to the Heat star.

“I just don’t know if I’m the best person to talk to.” Jimmy Butler on Grant Williams talking to him in the 4Q 🍿 pic.twitter.com/G6SX2fyfrm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 20, 2023

Butler immediately responded with a three-point play and a face-off with the Celtics wing, which the officials ‘rewarded’ with a double technical foul. From there on, the Heat scored 24 of the last 33 points of the game, for the final 105-111.

The 6-time All Star admitted post-game that confrontation with Williams further fueled his will to win.