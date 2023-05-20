Home » Jimmy Butler: Grant Williams Picked the Wrong Person to Trash Talk…
Jimmy Butler: Grant Williams Picked the Wrong Person to Trash Talk…

Jimmy Butler and Grant Williams protagonists of an episode that gave rise to the victory of the Miami Heat over the Boston Celtics in game 2 of the Eastern Conference final.

After scoring the triple of +9 with about 6 and a half minutes to go, Williams spoke a few ‘little words’ to the Heat star.

Butler immediately responded with a three-point play and a face-off with the Celtics wing, which the officials ‘rewarded’ with a double technical foul. From there on, the Heat scored 24 of the last 33 points of the game, for the final 105-111.

The 6-time All Star admitted post-game that confrontation with Williams further fueled his will to win.

“That’s simply the beauty of the competition. She hit a big shot and started talking to me. I like this, I don’t take it badly, on the contrary… she makes me concentrate much more. Wake up that will I have to win even more. She makes me smile, really. When people talk to me, I think, “Okay, I know I’m a decent player if you want to talk to me instead of anyone else.” But it’s just competition. Still, I respect that. Williams is a big part of the Celtics’ plans. He changes to everyone in defense, he can shoot from outside. I just think he picked the wrong person to trash talk….”.

Butler finished Game 2 with 27 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks.

See also  Haise (Lens) after qualifying in Lorient: “From the start, we said to ourselves that anything is possible”

