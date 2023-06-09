Jimmy Butler happy for Leo Messi’s arrival in Miami: He will bring a lot to football here and to the city

Jimmy Butler is super happy with Leo Messi’s arrival in Miami.

The Argentinian footballer will sign for Inter Miami when his contract with Paris Saint-German expires.

“He will bring a lot to American soccer. He is one of the greatest players ever of a beautiful sport. I am happy for the city of Miami that he will be able to have a player of his caliber. I’m happy for Miami in so many ways. We who are at the NBA Finals with the chance to do something special. Him arriving in Miami. I think fans from all over the world will come here to see him in action. I’m glad he’s here,” Butler continued.

“I can’t say I know him even if I’ve met him. I will call him? I don’t think so since he will surely have many things to do at the moment. However, he will come here to do special things for this city. I’m really happy he’s here. I am sure we will meet when he comes to town ”concluded as reported by ESPN.