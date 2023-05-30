Jimmy Butler: We haven’t done anything yet. The goal is the title

Jimmy Butler is already on his way to the NBA Finals.
These are the words of the Miami Heat star after the victory in Game 7 against the Boston Celtics which allowed the Florida franchise to win the Eastern Conference.
“No one feels they have arrived. We haven’t done anything yet. We don’t play to win the Eastern Conference. We play to win everything,” Butler said.
