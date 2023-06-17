Home » Jimmy Vicaut and Pascal Martinot-Lagarde in search of the minimums at the Nancy meeting
Jimmy Vicaut and Pascal Martinot-Lagarde have this in common that they are progressing. Jimmy Vicaut hit hard last week by achieving 10”06 (+0.2 m/s) over 100 m as a curtain raiser at the Charléty meeting. In the same competition, Pascal Martinot-Lagarde for his part was timed in 13”45 (-0.6 m/s) in the 110 m hurdles, his best time of the season.

The two men will line up Sunday evening at the Stanislas meeting in Nancy in the hope of lowering their times. Jimmy Vicaut is only 6 hundredths from the minima for the Budapest Worlds (August 19-27), but in the 100m, it is not so easy to win. He will have Sunday evening against him the Ivorian Arthur Cissé.

Strong competition at the national level

PML is further from the required 13”28, a time that Just Kwaou-Mathey (13”09) and Wilhem Belocian (13”20) have already achieved this season. National competition is sharper than ever.

Among the French athletes to follow on Sunday from 7:40 p.m., Agnès Raharolahy (800m), Jules Pommery (length), Laëticia Bapté (100m hurdles), Baptiste Mischler and Alexis Miellet (both 1500m).

