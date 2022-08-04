Original title: Kim Jong-fu: The team is not perfect at both ends of the offense and defense, but the physical reserve and attitude are very positive

On August 4th, Beijing time, in the 11th round of the 2022 Chinese Super League, Hebei team VS Chengdu Rongcheng’s pre-match press conference. Hebei team coach Jin Zhongfu and player Gao Huaze attended.

Speaking of the team’s preparations, Kim Jong-fu said: “Everyone is still practicing very seriously in the offseason. We are not particularly perfect on the offensive and defensive ends, but everyone is very positive in terms of physical reserves and attitude. For tomorrow’s game ,we are ready.”

Player Gao Huaze said: “During the offseason, the head coach has some requirements for us as a whole and as a team. I hope we can play tomorrow’s game and play well according to the head coach’s requirements.”

