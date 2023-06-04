Jinan Licheng No. 2 Middle School women’s football team will compete in the 2023 World School Football Championship-Science, Education, Culture and Health-Shunwang News

On November 27, 2022, the women’s football team of Licheng No. 2 Middle School won the championship trophy of the first China Youth Football League National Finals.

On June 1, the group draw ceremony for the 2023 World School Football Championship (hereinafter referred to as the “tournament”) was held online. The championship will be held in Rabat, the capital of Morocco, from July 20 to 31. There will be 19 women’s teams from 17 countries and regions and 32 men’s teams from 26 countries and regions. The women’s football team of Licheng No. 2 Middle School will represent China in the 2023 World School Football Championship.

The China Middle School Sports Association will send 2 teams each for men and women to participate in the competition.

Women’s 1st team: Jinan Licheng No. 2 Middle School;

Women’s Team 2: Baoding No. 1 Middle School;

Men’s 1st team: The High School Affiliated to Tsinghua University;

Men’s Team 2: The Middle School Affiliated to Renmin University of China.

According to the lottery drawn by the International Secondary School Sports Federation (hereinafter referred to as the “International Chinese Sports Federation”), the 2 Chinese women’s teams are placed in A2 (China 1 team) and B2 (China 2 team); the 2 men’s teams are respectively placed in D2 ( China 2 team), E3 (China 1 team).

The World Secondary School Football Championship is a football event for middle school students hosted by the International Chinese Sports Federation. In 1972, when the International Chinese Sports Federation was established, it held its first championship in Belgium. After 50 years of development, the championship has been successfully held for 26 sessions, and has become a well-known international Chinese sports federation brand event with the World Middle School Games. In 2003, Shanghai, my country hosted the 18th World High School Football Championship. In 2022, the International Chinese Sports Federation will launch the reform of the football program, and will upgrade the World Secondary School Football Championship to the International Chinese Sports Federation Football World Cup, which will be held every two years from 2024. On March 21, 2023, the Chinese Middle School Students Sports Association and the International Chinese Sports Federation held a signing ceremony in Brussels, Belgium. my country successfully won the right to host three consecutive International Chinese Sports Federation Football World Cups in 2024, 2026, and 2028.

As a “National Youth Campus Football School”, in January 2021, Licheng No. 2 Middle School established a women’s football team and established a “management-activity-competition” training model. In June 2021, Shandong Provincial Football Sports Management Center signed a joint construction contract with Licheng No. 2 Middle School, and the Shandong Provincial Football Reserve Talent Training Base officially settled in Licheng No. 2 Middle School. (According to Licheng No. 2 Middle School and Shandong Education Release)

●Extended reading

The “report card” of the second women’s football team

Since its establishment in January 2021, the women’s football team of Licheng No. 2 Middle School has taken the lead in the province in terms of professionalism and overall strength.

June 2021

In the Shandong Provincial Campus Football Summer Camp, 5 women’s football players were selected as the “Best Team” in Shandong Province.

July 2021

The 14th National Student Games won the third place on behalf of Shandong, creating the best result of middle school girls’ football in Shandong Province.

November 2021

In the “National Youth Campus Football Special School in Shandong Province” competition, 5 women’s football players from Licheng No. 2 Middle School participated in the competition, helping the Jinan team to win the third place and achieve the best result in history.

July 2022

In the women’s football competition of the 15th Middle School Games of Shandong Province, the Jinan women’s football team, mainly composed of women’s football players from Licheng No. 2 Middle School, won the championship.

November 2022

In the first China Youth Football League women’s U17 group match, the Licheng No. 2 Middle School women’s football team defeated the Hangzhou women’s football team 5-2, winning the national championship trophy for the first time.

May 2023

Shandong Province “National Youth Campus Football School” football league (high school girls U18 group) and the first youth campus football league, Licheng No. 2 Middle School won the championship.