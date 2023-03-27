Hubei Daily News (Reporter Wang Bingquan, correspondent Zhou Li, Yang Jie) At 7:30 am on March 26, the China Sports Lottery 2023 Jingzhou Marathon with the theme of “‘Jinge’ iron horse, running towards the future” was held in the north of Jingzhou Sports Center. The square fired and started. 20,103 contestants from 4 countries including China, Singapore, Kenya, and Japan, and 34 provincial-level administrative units (including Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan) participated in the competition.

This year’s Jingma has four events: marathon (42.195 kilometers), half marathon (21.0975 kilometers), health run (about 8 kilometers) and parent-child run (about 4.5 kilometers). Well-known marathon runner Sun Yingjie is specially invited to give a live commentary , Liao Hui, a Chinese men’s weightlifter and the 2008 Beijing Olympic weightlifting men’s 69kg weightlifting champion, participated in the lead.

After fierce competition, Xu Le from Hefei won the first place in the men’s marathon with a time of 2:22:12; Si Guosong from Jingzhou and Mou Qiu from Jingzhou took 2:31:00 and 2:00 respectively. The score of 34 minutes and 30 seconds won the second and third place in the men’s marathon. In the women’s group, Zhu Bingying from Zhengzhou won the women’s marathon championship in 2:52:34; Wang Xiaolu from Jingzhou and Ma Ting from Jingzhou took 2:56:26 and 2:58:16 respectively. The results won the runner-up and third place in the women’s marathon. In the half marathon event, Cao Huan from Huangshi, Wang Bo from Yiyang, and Zhang Sipeng from Wuhan won the men’s championship in 1:08:42, 1:12:48, and 1:13:29, respectively. The runner-up and third runner-up, and the top three in the women’s group were Xiong Juan from Wuhan, Peng Siyun from Wuhan, and Wu Jing from Shanghai with 1:15:21, 1:24:26, and 1:27 respectively. 21 seconds to get.

The Jingzhou Marathon is the first gold medal event in Hubei in 2023 and the first event with a scale of 10,000 people. The track passes through the ancient city of Jingzhou, Jingjiang embankment and many other landmarks and famous scenic spots in Jingzhou.





