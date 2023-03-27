Home Sports “Jingge” iron horse rushes to the future, Hubei’s first gold medal marathon will start in 2023-Jingchu.com-Hubei Daily
Sports

“Jingge” iron horse rushes to the future, Hubei’s first gold medal marathon will start in 2023-Jingchu.com-Hubei Daily

by admin

Hubei Daily News (Reporter Wang Bingquan, correspondent Zhou Li, Yang Jie) At 7:30 am on March 26, the China Sports Lottery 2023 Jingzhou Marathon with the theme of “‘Jinge’ iron horse, running towards the future” was held in the north of Jingzhou Sports Center. The square fired and started. 20,103 contestants from 4 countries including China, Singapore, Kenya, and Japan, and 34 provincial-level administrative units (including Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan) participated in the competition.

This year’s Jingma has four events: marathon (42.195 kilometers), half marathon (21.0975 kilometers), health run (about 8 kilometers) and parent-child run (about 4.5 kilometers). Well-known marathon runner Sun Yingjie is specially invited to give a live commentary , Liao Hui, a Chinese men’s weightlifter and the 2008 Beijing Olympic weightlifting men’s 69kg weightlifting champion, participated in the lead.

After fierce competition, Xu Le from Hefei won the first place in the men’s marathon with a time of 2:22:12; Si Guosong from Jingzhou and Mou Qiu from Jingzhou took 2:31:00 and 2:00 respectively. The score of 34 minutes and 30 seconds won the second and third place in the men’s marathon. In the women’s group, Zhu Bingying from Zhengzhou won the women’s marathon championship in 2:52:34; Wang Xiaolu from Jingzhou and Ma Ting from Jingzhou took 2:56:26 and 2:58:16 respectively. The results won the runner-up and third place in the women’s marathon. In the half marathon event, Cao Huan from Huangshi, Wang Bo from Yiyang, and Zhang Sipeng from Wuhan won the men’s championship in 1:08:42, 1:12:48, and 1:13:29, respectively. The runner-up and third runner-up, and the top three in the women’s group were Xiong Juan from Wuhan, Peng Siyun from Wuhan, and Wu Jing from Shanghai with 1:15:21, 1:24:26, and 1:27 respectively. 21 seconds to get.

See also  goals from Kvaratskhelia and two goals from Osimhen- breaking latest news

The Jingzhou Marathon is the first gold medal event in Hubei in 2023 and the first event with a scale of 10,000 people. The track passes through the ancient city of Jingzhou, Jingjiang embankment and many other landmarks and famous scenic spots in Jingzhou.


[Responsible editor: Wang Hui]

You may also like

Stream and status at Austria – Estonia from...

War Ukraine Russia, Kiev calls for an emergency...

NBA playoffs: the teams already qualified and those...

SOCCER ONLINE: Another qualifying challenge, Czech footballers face...

Euro 2024: two more goals for Cristiano Ronaldo...

Burns wins Match-Play World Cup – sport.ORF.at

Sports weekend report cards

Caitlin Clark’s triple-double helps send Iowa to the...

Sports Lianliankan丨Tottenham official announces that Conte is dismissed...

Handball players from Olomouc won against Slavia and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy