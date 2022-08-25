The 2022 Jingwu Capture the Flag Classic was successfully held at the Wushu and Chess Sports Management Center in Xicheng District, Beijing on August 20 and 21. As an innovative sports event in Xicheng District, Jingwu Capture the Flag once again attracted the attention of participating teams from all over the country. In the end, nearly ten participating teams from Xicheng District, Chaoyang District, Haidian District, Changping District, Shunyi District, and Mentougou District of Beijing competed against each other.





With the strong support of Beijing Xicheng District Sports Bureau and Beijing Financial Street Capital Operation Group Co., Ltd., this competition was hosted by Xicheng District Wushu and Chess Sports Management Center, Beijing Guoren Brothers Sports Culture Co., Ltd., Beijing Jingwuduo Qi Culture Technology Co., Ltd. undertakes. Du Deping, chairman of the Beijing Wushu Sports Association, and Lv Dan, deputy secretary of the party group and deputy director of the Xicheng District Sports Bureau, watched the competition with people from all walks of life and presented awards to the athletes.









This competition presents a total of 86 exciting events. The competition is divided into three parts: children’s group, youth group and adult group, with group competition, semi-finals and finals. One of the most beautiful sights on the field this year is the little “warriors” in the children’s group A. Their average age is 5.5 years old. Wearing battle armor, he is mighty. If you didn’t see this game, it would be hard to imagine how this group of young children in kindergarten would have such a arrogance of “one husband is the one who is in charge, and ten thousand people are not open”. This is precisely the power that the innovative sports of Jingwu Capture the Flag empowers young people.





Athletes on the field wear helmets and burqas with belts. The red and blue sides each carried three flags behind their backs, as if they had traveled to an ancient battlefield, and it was like a military battle on a theatrical stage. The atmosphere of the scene was full of traditional culture. As the drums beat, the referee on the field gave an order to “start”, and the players of the red and blue teams started a capture-the-flag battle on the field. According to the rules of the game, in the first two rounds, one side attacks, the other side defends, and in the third round, both sides attack each other. In the competition, the hands, eyes, body and footwork in martial arts are used to compete. There is a spirit of competition and a cultural atmosphere on the field. The scene is spectacular and full of passion.









Jingwu Capture the Flag is an innovative light confrontation sports event. Based on martial arts, it integrates traditional cultures such as Peking Opera, chess, and Sun Tzu’s art of war. Culture and Chinese martial arts etiquette have cultural value and ornamental value, and also reflect the concept of people-oriented and respect for life, forming a light confrontation competitive sport with offensive and defensive awareness. This project is a fusion of traditional and modern, ideal and reality, inheritance and transcendence and many other elements. It is an important attempt of martial arts to break the niche group in a diversified form and move towards popular culture.



