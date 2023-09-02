“Jinhua Bank Cup” Bawu Basketball League brings together rural talents and fosters hometown development

“Jinhua Bank Cup” Bawu Basketball League Unites Jinhua Entrepreneurs in Hangzhou

News from Zhejiang Online, September 2 (Reporter Bao Yong, correspondent Zhu Tian) – The second “Jinhua Bank Cup” Bawu Basketball League, consisting of Jinhua native entrepreneurs in Hangzhou, commenced on September 1. The event took place at the Cultural and Sports Guidance Center for Disabled Persons in Zhejiang Province and aimed to establish a “heart-to-heart bridge” for rural talents, creating a “through train” that benefits and contributes to their hometown.

The league witnessed the participation of 150 players from 10 teams. The competition’s first stage follows a group round-robin system, with the 10 participating teams divided into two groups, A and B, competing alternately.

This basketball league serves as a microcosm of the gathering of rural talents from Jinhua. The city has established three high-level contact platforms, including the Xinxiangxian Association at all levels, the Wushang Association, and the Jinhua Overseas Talent Association, along with the Jinhua Overseas Chinese Association.

The Hangzhou Office of the Jinhua Municipal Government has been dedicated to platform construction and targeted investment promotion to support the talents in Hangzhou. Simultaneously, Hangzhou Xiangxian maximizes its advantages and continuously drives the return of funds, industries, and projects, effectively contributing to the high-quality development of its hometown.

A relevant official from Jinhua City stated that through activities like the basketball league, they aim to strengthen the hometown sentiment and friendship among the township talents and enterprises. The goal is to gather support, consensus, and the power of the township talents, ultimately contributing to the overall development of their hometown.

