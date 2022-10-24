Original title: Jinjiang becomes the third neutral division of the Chinese Super League

News from this newspaper (Reporter Liu Chaofeng) With the cold weather and the impact of the epidemic, the choice of the third neutral division of the Chinese Super League has been plaguing the Chinese Football Association and the Chinese Football Federation preparatory team. After careful inspection and selection, the Chinese Football Association officially announced a few days ago. , Jinjiang City, Fujian Province will serve as the neutral division of the Chinese Super League in the 2022 season, which is also the second neutral division of the Chinese Super League after Haikou this season. Jinjiang Football Training Center Stadium and Jinjiang Sports Center Stadium will serve as the neutral competition venues.

According to the “Notice of the Chinese Football Association on the Resumption of Home and Away Matches of the Chinese Super League in 2022”, Chinese Super League clubs that cannot host games at their territorial home grounds and cannot host games at other home venues will be designated by the Chinese Football Association for neutral grounds. In the previous 10 home and away games, the neutral division of the Chinese Super League was Haikou, and many teams used Haikou as the neutral site for their home games.

As the weather turns cooler, the Chinese Super League will not be completed until late December, and the weather in the Dalian Division is not optimistic. In addition, other northern teams are also facing weather issues. Under such circumstances, the preparatory team of the Chinese Football Association decided to establish the Jinjiang Division after thorough communication and research. In the future, Jinjiang Division and Haikou Division will operate at the same time to host neutral home games of some clubs. When the climatic conditions of home games of other clubs cannot meet the requirements of the game, or the objective conditions of home games cannot be held temporarily, relevant games will be hosted.

This time Jinjiang was able to be selected for the neutral competition area, mainly due to the warm weather and good hardware facilities in the south. Jinjiang Football Training Center Stadium is the first professional football stadium in Fujian Province, with nearly 8,000 spectator seats, and has hosted the 2019 International Sports Federation Football World Cup and other events. Jinjiang Sports Center Stadium was built in 2004 and completed in 2018. It can accommodate 20,000 spectators. It has hosted the 2018 Asian Sports Federation Football Asian Cup and the 2019 International Sports Federation Football World Cup.

At present, the preparatory team of the Chinese Football Federation has set up a working group for the Jinjiang Division to cooperate with relevant local parties to fully promote the preparations for the competition, competition, epidemic prevention, logistics, broadcasting, security, business, and news.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: