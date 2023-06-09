Jiříček and Kulich are in the lineup of AHL hockey hopes

Jiříček played 55 games for the Cleveland Monsters and collected six goals and 32 assists, he also played four times for Columbus in the NHL. Kulich had 24 goals and 22 assists in 62 games for the Buffalo Sabers farm team, making him one of the most prolific under-19 players in history. He crowned a great season in the playoffs with another 11 points (7+4). Both of them also participated in the Czech team’s silver medal at this year’s World Championship.