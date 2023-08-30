Jitu·Li Yongbo Club Shines at the 2023 National U-Series Badminton Competition

The National U-Series Badminton Competition came to a close with the Jitu·Li Yongbo Club achieving impressive results. The U10-11 finals of the competition took place from August 22nd to August 29th at the Comprehensive Gymnasium of the Shiyan Olympic Sports Center in Hubei.

The event, sponsored by the China Badminton Association, was organized by the Table Tennis and Badminton Sports Management Center of the Hubei Provincial Sports Bureau and the Shiyan Sports Bureau. Co-organized by Lingyun Tiandi (Beijing) Sports Technology Development Co., Ltd. and Shiyan Sports Center, the competition saw the participation of 29 teams from Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, and other provinces. Nearly 1,200 athletes and coaches joined the event, which consisted of six competitions. The young athletes from Jitu·Li Yongbo Club actively took part in the tournament, showcasing their determination for success.

After a week of intense competition, the young athletes from Jitu·Li Yongbo Club displayed outstanding performance in various events. They claimed the first place in the 10-year-old women’s team, the 11-year-old women’s team, and the 11-year-old men’s team. Additionally, they excelled in the 10-year-old girls’ doubles and the 11-year-old girls’ singles events. Xu Xinyue and Feng Xiran secured second place in the 10-year-old women’s doubles competition, Ma Ziqiao and Li Qianning finished seventh, and Tong Yihang attained seventh place in the 11-year-old women’s singles competition.

These achievements not only highlight the professionalism of Jitu·Li Yongbo Club in badminton training but also showcase the young athletes’ exceptional skills and team cohesion. The future holds great promise for the young athletes of Jitu·Li Yongbo Club as they continue to strive for excellence and bring honor to their club and the nation. Furthermore, it is hoped that more young people will join the sport of badminton, injecting new energy into its development in the country.

The successful conclusion of the 2023 National U-Series Badminton Competition U10-11 Finals has injected new momentum into the popularization and growth of badminton in China. The remarkable performances and thrilling games of the young athletes not only impressed the audience but also instilled confidence in the future of badminton in the country.