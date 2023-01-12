The crisis of the Blues continues, beaten 2-1 at Craven Cottage. The Portuguese played splendidly in the first half but then paid for a foul on Tete. Goals from Willian, Koulibaly and Vinicius. Injury for Zakaria

Not even João Felix is ​​enough to make Chelsea happy. Indeed, the Portuguese who charmed for a time is among the culprits of the 2-1 that the Blues collect at Fulham, with his expulsion paving the way for the tenants of the suggestive Craven Cottage for the fourth victory in four games after the World Cup , which projects Marco Silva’s team to 6th place with a view to the Champions League. Chelsea remain 10th, with their new striker already unavailable due to the upcoming suspension and Denis Zakaria, who had by now convinced Potter to entrust him with midfield, who joins the long list of injured players. Blues season looks truly haunted.

THE KEYS — Felix was Chelsea’s best until the red. Deployed immediately as starter, despite having only one training session in his legs, the Portuguese in the 14′ makes up for two yellow cards for his opponents, creates chances and improves Havertz and Mount who gravitate around him. The nonsense at the start of the second half, the 58th minute entrance on Tete which costs him the direct red light, is the trivial mistake that ruins an almost perfect test. Having lost him and his offensive vivacity, Chelsea have seen their old ghosts again: the shaky defense, with Chalobah disastrous on both goals, the midfield in which Zakaria stands out but Kovacic fails to create, the unproductive wingers (how much missing Reece James) who ill support the attack. In addition, there is a team that is getting used to defeats, to the idea of ​​having to fight, of losing games like this against Fulham, who for the first time since 1965 were ahead of their rivals in the standings two tube stops away from one direct confrontation. Chelsea need a spark to ignite him: he thought he had found it in João Felix, instead he received a bad disappointment. A word that Fulham no longer seems to know: Marco Silva was missing Mitrovic, 11 goals in 15 games sitting in the stands due to suspension, yet a splendid match arrived, illuminated by goals from Willian (former who out of respect does not rejoice after 1 -0) and from the decisive one of Vinicus, replacing the Serbian in the first center of the season. Silva keeps repeating that Fulham should only think about safety, but right now they are ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool in the standings. See also The new hall unlocks the check-in card in Zheli | You can play both on and off the water and come to Huanglong "Swimming and Jumping Hall"-Zhejiang Online Hangzhou Online Website

THE MATCH — After two initial flares from João Felix it was Fulham who broke the deadlock in the 25th minute, two minutes after hitting a sensational crossbar with De Cordova-Reid. The goal was signed by the ex Willian, also thanks to a deviation from the disastrous Chalobah. The goal conceded sent the Blues into confusion, but Fulham were 1-0 up at half-time. Koulibaly opens the second half by picking up a free-kick from Mount that was cleared from the post and turning it into an equalizer, but in the 10′ Chelsea’s breakthrough attempt suffers two very hard blows: in the 56th minute Zakaria has to go off for what appears to be a muscle injury to his right leg, two minutes later João Felix ruins his super debut with a direct red for a foul on Tete that leaves the Blues in 10. The Portuguese debutant’s red card is the turning point of the match: Chelsea lose their best man, Fulham recover and in the 73rd minute he overtook with Vinicius, who headed in a splendid cross from Pereira. It is the goal that decides the match. And it makes Chelsea’s crisis more and more serious.

January 12, 2023 (change January 12, 2023 | 23:21)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

