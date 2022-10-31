Home Sports Joao Felix, the story of the right champion in the wrong place
Sports

Joao Felix, the story of the right champion in the wrong place

by admin
Joao Felix, the story of the right champion in the wrong place

Arriving at Atletico for 127 million, the 22-year-old Portuguese feels misunderstood and underused. And relations with Simeone …

He really isn’t happy, Joao Felix. Twenty-two years, fourth season at Atletico where he arrived after paying the more than considerable sum of 127 million euros at Benfica, he almost never plays. And when he does, he has a monumental teenage pout. The ‘Menino’ is sad. He feels misunderstood and under and misused. The relationship with Simeone is null when it goes well, caustic, rough and abrasive when the two cross their paths dialectically.

See also  Tosi and Bustamante put on a show in the Dorno ring Then space for the Kbk students

You may also like

Calvario Pogba, how many injuries between Juve and...

Lazio, Lotito does not comment on Milinkovic’s yellow...

Davis Cup: Atp, Itf and Kosmos agreement starting...

Inter, new stop for Lukaku: no Bayern, at...

Ibrahimovic on France: “Everything has collapsed since I...

Lazio, Immobile: “I’m fine, I hope to play...

Inter, the keys to rebirth. Now dreaming is...

Fear is ninety: that’s why we love the...

WTT World Cup final: Sun Yingsha wins women’s...

Margot Robbie Amsterdam, circus school, surfing: all the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy