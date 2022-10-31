He really isn’t happy, Joao Felix. Twenty-two years, fourth season at Atletico where he arrived after paying the more than considerable sum of 127 million euros at Benfica, he almost never plays. And when he does, he has a monumental teenage pout. The ‘Menino’ is sad. He feels misunderstood and under and misused. The relationship with Simeone is null when it goes well, caustic, rough and abrasive when the two cross their paths dialectically.