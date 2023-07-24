Joao Palhinha: Fulham midfielder injured in pre-season friendly with Brentford

Joao Palhinha was led from the field after receiving treatment

Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha has potentially dislocated his shoulder and will have a scan on Monday to find out the extent of the injury, manager Marco Silva says.

The Portuguese was substituted late in the first of Fulham’s 3-2 win over Brentford in the Premier League Summer Series in Philadelphia on Sunday.

The 28-year-old left the pitch with his arm supported in a sling by his shirt.

“Unfortunately it doesn’t look good,” Fulham boss Silva said.

“He’s probably dislocated his shoulder. Tomorrow he is going to do a scan and it will be more clear. Let’s hope it’s not another long-term injury for us.”

On Saturday, Silva said Palhinha had been the subject of interest from other clubs, with Liverpool and West Ham rumoured to be monitoring the player.

Fulham took the lead in Sunday’s match at Lincoln Financial Field when Harry Wilson curled into the top corner from the right-hand side of the penalty area.

Brentford levelled through Yoane Wissa before Bryan Mbeumo hit the post from the edge of the area.

Bobby Decordova-Reid restored Fulham’s lead with an effort from the edge of the area before Carlos Vinicius added a third.

Brentford defender Kristoffer Ajer then scored from inside the box to make it 3-2.

Brentford take on Brighton in Atlanta before Fulham play Aston Villa in Orlando in their next fixtures in the six-team Summer Series.

