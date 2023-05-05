Home » Joao Pedro: Brighton agree to sign Watford forward for club record fee
Sports

Joao Pedro: Brighton agree to sign Watford forward for club record fee

by admin
Joao Pedro: Brighton agree to sign Watford forward for club record fee
Joao Pedro has been one of the standout performers in the Championship with Watford this season

Brighton have agreed to sign Brazil forward Joao Pedro from Watford for a club record fee of just under £30m.

The 21-year-old joined Watford in 2020 and has scored 24 goals in 109 appearances, including 11 this season for the Championship side.

He will join Brighton in the summer on a contract that runs until June 2028.

“Joao has been a long-term target of ours and has also attracted a lot of interest from across Europe,” Brighton technical director David Weir said.

“He’s a brilliant young talent with an eye for goal. He will complement our existing forward line very well.”

Brighton face Everton in the Premier League on Monday as they continue their bid for European football next season.

How to follow Brighton & Hove Albion on the BBC bannerBrighton & Hove Albion banner footer

See also  José Fonte (Lille) hopes for "an exceptional performance" from his team against PSG

You may also like

UEFA: This should make finals safer

Barcelona interested in selling Ferran Torres to raise...

Miami Grand Prix: Sergio Perez needs to be...

FC Bayern: New away jersey should be unique

James Milner: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on ‘incredible’...

Is the squad really that good?

Chinese Super League-Gaudi’s goal was blown away Zhejiang...

Bundesliga radio live: The Friday conference – 31st...

Phoenix Suns, Chris Paul out in gara-3 contro...

Frodeno vs. Blummenfelt: The biggest triathlon duel in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy