Joaquin Correa’s World Cup is over before it starts. Yesterday he played in the victorious friendly against the United Arab Emirates (5-0) and today coach Scaloni excluded him from the list of 26 due to an annoyance in his left hamstring that has been tormenting him since 4 October, i.e. when, with the of Inter, was forced out in the 56th minute of the Champions League match against Barcelona at the San Siro.

Since then Tucu had taken care of himself and had missed two matches, the away matches in Reggio Emilia and Barcelona: it seemed sufficient to certify his recovery also because after 12 October he had always been available and had often come on from the bench. To his credit an assist to Lukaku against Viktoria Plzen and a spectacular goal against Sampdoria. Evidently, however, he lived with the pain or yesterday he felt a sudden flare-up of the annoyance. In any case, it’s a joke for him. And it’s not good news for Inter either: the resumption of the championship is far off, but right now Inzaghi has Lukaku who needs to recover from his left thigh injury plus Correa struggling with knee discomfort. Not the best.