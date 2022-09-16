“I’m so old that everything I do is now a record. A corner kick, a crossbar, a post… ”. And down to laugh. Joaquin Sanchez Rodriguez, who has always been only Joaquin for everyone, became the oldest scorer in the Europa League last night. In the not very easy victory of Betis against Ludogorets, the team that beat Roma on their debut, Joaquin, who started the game, signed the 2-0. Then it ended 3-2.