Joaquin, passion and jokes: this is how he became the man of records

Joaquin, passion and jokes: this is how he became the man of records

With his Betis goal at Ludogerets, he, 41 years and 56 days, is the oldest player to score in the Europa League: “Harder than the suit they give you when you go to the military”

From our correspondent Filippo Maria Ricci

“I’m so old that everything I do is now a record. A corner kick, a crossbar, a post… ”. And down to laugh. Joaquin Sanchez Rodriguez, who has always been only Joaquin for everyone, became the oldest scorer in the Europa League last night. In the not very easy victory of Betis against Ludogorets, the team that beat Roma on their debut, Joaquin, who started the game, signed the 2-0. Then it ended 3-2.

