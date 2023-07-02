Joe Cronin: Damian Lillard has asked us to trade. Our goal is to win

These are the words of Joe Cronin, GM of the Portland Trail Blazers, on the trade request by Damian Lillard.

“It is clear that we want Dame with us but he has informed us of his willingness to leave and play elsewhere,” said Cronin. “What hasn’t changed for us is that we are focused on winning and we will do our best to achieve that goal,” added Cronin.

Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers are the three teams that are interested but Lillard has already made it known that he wants to go to the Miami Heat.

But not to disdain the San Antonio Spurs too.

The Blazers, even after Lillard’s transfer request, are still intent on signing Jerami Grant to a five-year, $160 million deal.

