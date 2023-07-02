Home » Joe Cronin: Damian Lillard has asked us to trade. Our goal is to win
Sports

Joe Cronin: Damian Lillard has asked us to trade. Our goal is to win

by admin
Joe Cronin: Damian Lillard has asked us to trade. Our goal is to win

These are the words of Joe Cronin, GM of the Portland Trail Blazers, on the trade request by Damian Lillard.

“It is clear that we want Dame with us but he has informed us of his willingness to leave and play elsewhere,” said Cronin. “What hasn’t changed for us is that we are focused on winning and we will do our best to achieve that goal,” added Cronin.

Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers are the three teams that are interested but Lillard has already made it known that he wants to go to the Miami Heat.

But not to disdain the San Antonio Spurs too.

The Blazers, even after Lillard’s transfer request, are still intent on signing Jerami Grant to a five-year, $160 million deal.

See also  Union Berlin, the tale of the German Leceister. And Nina Hagen sings the hymn

You may also like

Jota: What does potential move to Saudi Arabia...

Třinec reports reinforcement. A forward with ten seasons...

Exciting Sunday Matches: Halmstad vs Gothenburg, Norrkoping vs...

Giro d’Italia Donne 2023: Dutch rider Lorena Wiebes...

Stigger and Mitterwallner in top five in Italy

Tour de France 2023, the Vingegaard-Pogacar duel on...

Manchester United Contacts Feyenoord Goalkeeper Bailo Fred for...

Why you should start gardening

Dolezal is returning from Poland. They are heading...

San Diego Padres Face Uncertain Future as Deadline...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy