Joe Espada to be named Houston Astros’ new manager

Houston Astros to Name Joe Espada as New Manager

After the retirement of Dusty Baker, the Houston Astros are set to name Joe Espada as their new manager. Espada, who has served as the team’s bench coach for the past six seasons, will take over the reins from Baker, who announced his retirement last month after the Astros were eliminated in the playoffs.

The Astros have not yet officially confirmed Espada’s promotion, but a press conference has been scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on Monday at Minute Maid Park with general manager Dana Brown.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale first reported on Sunday that the Astros were planning to promote Espada and that he was the favorite for the job.

The 48-year-old Puerto Rican coach came to the Astros from the Yankees before the 2018 season, replacing former bench coach Alex Cora. Espada also has experience as a manager in the Puerto Rico Winter League.

Espada began his coaching career with the Marlins and worked his way up through the minor leagues before joining the Major Leagues as a third base coach in 2010. After leaving the Marlins in 2013, he worked as a special assistant to the New York Yankees general manager before eventually joining the coaching staff.

Born in Puerto Rico, Espada was a second-round pick in the 1996 amateur draft by the Oakland Athletics and spent nine seasons in the minor leagues before retiring at age 29. He then transitioned into coaching, ultimately leading him to his new role as the Astros’ manager.