Original title: Joe Ha has fully recovered Agent: He is the most valued player for the Nets

On September 14, Beijing time, according to US media reports, agent Mark Bartelstein stated in an interview with the New York Post that his client Joe Harris has fully recovered.

This is definitely good news for the Nets. So, will Harris go to training camp? “Yeah, he’s 100 percent back and ready for training camp,” Bartelstein said.

“Joe (Harris) is in great shape and has been cleared for 5-on-5 training,” Bartelstein continued. “He’s great and in a great position.”

Last season due to left ankle surgery, Harris played only 14 regular season games for the Nets, averaging 11.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, and his three-point shooting rate reached 46.6%.

Once Harris is healthy, the Nets’ perimeter depth will be reinforced. Harris is an important part of coach Steve Nash’s tactical system.

According to previous rumors, this summer, the Nets and the Lakers discussed a trade negotiation about the Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving swap, in which the Lakers intend to put Harris in it, but the Nets rejected the proposal.

Nets general manager Sean Marks took over during the 2016-17 season. So far, Harris is the only player in the team who has not left the team!

Bartelstein said: “The Nets management and Max respect Harris’ contribution very much. Obviously, Harris is the most valued person on the team.”

The upcoming 22-23 season will be Harris' seventh year with the Nets. (jim)





