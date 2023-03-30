Joel Embiid said he is not interested in the title of MVP of the season and that his only goal is the title.

“I’m not interested in the MVP award. The playoffs are important to me,” said Embiid of the 76ers. “It’s not a challenge between me and Jokic. He’s a great player and back to back MVP. One of the best NBA players and I’m a fan of him. It was bad not playing against him,” added the Cameroonian.

“I don’t care if I win it or not. I am focused on winning the title” as reported by Clutch Points.