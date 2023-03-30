Home Sports Joel Embiid: I don’t care about the MVP award. I want the title
Sports

Joel Embiid: I don’t care about the MVP award. I want the title

by admin
Joel Embiid: I don’t care about the MVP award. I want the title

Joel Embiid said he is not interested in the title of MVP of the season and that his only goal is the title.

“I’m not interested in the MVP award. The playoffs are important to me,” said Embiid of the 76ers. “It’s not a challenge between me and Jokic. He’s a great player and back to back MVP. One of the best NBA players and I’m a fan of him. It was bad not playing against him,” added the Cameroonian.

“I don’t care if I win it or not. I am focused on winning the title” as reported by Clutch Points.

See also  Beijing media: Tianjin can go ashore early in the battle for tickets to the playoffs of Beijing Enterprises if they can double – yqqlm

You may also like

Guo Ailun 19+5, Zhang Zhenlin 26+8, 6 players...

Decision on admission of Russians after the deadline

The beginning of a new baseball

Locri-Catania: under the patina of the wild cliché

Durant came back 16+8, Hua Zikong scored 31...

the long-term brain damage in question

Snaipay match sponsor of Inter-Fiorentina – Sport Marketing...

NHL | Colorado would like to advocate. They...

Weekend in the Canaries | Where to go...

The first stop of the 2023 Diving World...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy