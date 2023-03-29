Embiid’s decision to sit out the game against the Nuggets has raised a lot of controversy and debate about the fight for the NBA MVP title. Some experts and analysts believe that the Sixers center has missed an important opportunity to prove that he is the best in the league and that his choice could affect the final vote for the award. On the other hand, there are those who argue that it was a wise decision and that Embiid must preserve his health for the playoffs, where his presence will be essential for the success of the team. However, the rivalry between Embiid and Jokic for the MVP title continues to fuel discussions and excite NBA fans, and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops in the coming weeks.

So Doc Rivers: «After the shootaround he felt a stiffening in his calf and we didn’t want to risk it. Everyone wants to see Joel and Nikola against each other, but we have to go slow and act intelligently: we want Embiid, like the whole team, to be healthy in the playoffs ».