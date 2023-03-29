Home Sports Joel Embiid misses match with Jokic. And someone takes it badly
Sports

Joel Embiid misses match with Jokic. And someone takes it badly

by admin
Joel Embiid misses match with Jokic. And someone takes it badly

Embiid’s decision to sit out the game against the Nuggets has raised a lot of controversy and debate about the fight for the NBA MVP title. Some experts and analysts believe that the Sixers center has missed an important opportunity to prove that he is the best in the league and that his choice could affect the final vote for the award. On the other hand, there are those who argue that it was a wise decision and that Embiid must preserve his health for the playoffs, where his presence will be essential for the success of the team. However, the rivalry between Embiid and Jokic for the MVP title continues to fuel discussions and excite NBA fans, and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops in the coming weeks.

So Doc Rivers: «After the shootaround he felt a stiffening in his calf and we didn’t want to risk it. Everyone wants to see Joel and Nikola against each other, but we have to go slow and act intelligently: we want Embiid, like the whole team, to be healthy in the playoffs ».

See also  City flies to the Champions League final: Mahrez's brace decides, Psg ko

You may also like

CBA Comprehensive: Shandong ends its losing streak and...

Tour Championship: Kyren Wilson says it has been...

Crazy finale: Zwickau grabs three points against Ingolstadt

Xie Jun: The Chinese women’s national elephant will...

In Manila, data is collected at night for...

The IOC readmits Russian and Belarusian athletes in...

Handball Bundesliga: The most exciting championship fight in...

SDM NEWS BET 21_03_2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

Ding Junhui wins first round of Snooker Tour...

Champions League: FC Bayern women travel to London...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy