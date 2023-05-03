Joel Embiid mvp, the numbers of the most celebrated award

Joel Embiid is the 2022-2023 NBA MVP. Center born in 1994 in Yaoundé, Cameroon, Embiid only got to know basketball at the age of 15 and was noticed by NBA player Luc Mbah a Moute during a camp.

Arriving in the USA at Montverde High School, in 2012 he was in the NCAA with Kansas and in 2014 he was chosen third overall in the 2014 NBA Draft behind Andrew Wiggins and Jabari Parker.

In fact, his professional career only began on 26 October 2016, after the problems with his right foot had been resolved. His is constant growth. Six-time All-Star, four-time All-Defensive Team, he’s a two-time NBA leading scorer. In 2023 for the first time he was selected in the first All-NBA quintet, and won the mvp title.

Joel Embiid is the second African player to obtain recognition, even if in 1993-1994 Hakeem Olajuwon, Nigerian, will then play in 1996 in the Dream Team USA as a naturalized player.

He is the fifth born outside North America, after Olajuwon precisely, Dirk Nowitzki, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic. The mvp title remains outside the US for the fifth consecutive season.

The most awarded player is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with 6, including five in the 1970s. Nikola Jokic, second, misses the crown for the third straight season, a feat managed only by Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain and Larry Bird.

For the Philadelphia 76ers it is the seventh trophy in franchise history. Before Embiid the three titles of Wilt, then Julius Erving, Moses Malone and Allen Iverson in 2001.