Joel Embiid TIE Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s RECORD in NBA

Unstoppable! That’s what happens when the Philadelphia 76ers center, Joel Embiid is on the field.

The Cameroonian returned to the game on Tuesday, January 2, having not seen action since December 22. In the clash staged at the Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia), where the local team beat the Chicago Bulls 110-97.

The highlight of the match was the performance of the 29-year-old African. Joel Embiid scored 31 points, captured 15 rebounds and gave 10 assists in 31 minutes of play, marking his 14th consecutive game with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds.

With this feat, Embiid has joined an elite group of players in NBA history, becoming only the third player to achieve such a streak, alongside legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain. Furthermore, he also achieved 15 consecutive games with 30 or more points.

Looking ahead, if Joel Embiid scores at least 30 points in his next game, he would tie with the legendary Kobe Bryant, whose streak of 16 consecutive games was achieved between January and February 2003. Given Embiid’s current performance as the leader in points per game of the current season and the last two campaigns, it is highly likely that he will reach or even surpass Bryant’s mark.

On December 20, 2023, Embiid scored 51 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves, marking the fourth highest-scoring game of his career. His personal best dates back to November 13, 2022, when he scored 59 points against the Utah Jazz.

With these outstanding performances, Joel Embiid is proving himself to be truly unstoppable on the basketball court, and fans are eagerly awaiting to see if he can continue to make history in the NBA.