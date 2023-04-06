Joel Embiid was devastating again last night, with a performance of 52 points, 13 rebounds and 6 assists in the 76ers victory over the Celtics.

Inevitable chants of ‘MVP’ from the Wells Fargo Center audience, as well as the praise of coach Rivers and the rest of his teammates.

“The MVP? They’re probably right (that I’ll win it), but we have bigger goals in mind…We could see the Celtics again in the second round of the playoffs, if we can get past the first…We have a good shot at going all the way, but we have to limit some errors”.

For Embiid it is the third game of the season over 50 points, the third center in NBA history to do so after two legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain.