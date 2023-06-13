Home » Joelinton: Newcastle midfielder says things must change in football’s fight against racism
Joelinton: Newcastle midfielder says things must change in football's fight against racism

by admin
Joelinton: Newcastle midfielder says things must change in football’s fight against racism
Joelinton could win his first cap for Brazil in the five-time World Cup winners’ upcoming friendlies

Newcastle’s Joelinton says “many things” need to change in the fight against racism in football.

The 26-year-old midfielder, who is currently on international duty with Brazil, said he suffered racist abuse after a defeat by Arsenal last month.

He said the racism was not on the pitch, but he had received “messages with racist insults” after the match.

He added: “It’s an important moment to speak about racism. It is not something happening now, but for a long time.”

Joelinton, who could win his first Brazil cap in this week’s friendlies against Guinea and Senegal, said: “In the 21st century, we still see things like that. It’s hard to accept and believe that we are evolving when things like that still happen.

“We talk about a combat against racism but we didn’t have much of a change.”

Newcastle posted their support on Twitter: “There is no room for racism. Anywhere. We’re with you, Joe.”

His Brazil team-mate Vinicius Jr was the target of racist abuse multiple times while playing for Real Madrid last season.

Brazil’s friendlies against Guinea and Senegal will be played in Lisbon, Portugal on 17 and 20 June, as part of an anti-racism campaign.

