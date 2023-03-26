Johann Zarco (Ducati Pramac, 4th in the Portuguese Grand Prix, at the microphone of Canal +): ” It was awesome ! From the last seven laps I was able to have good speed compared to the others and when there were three laps left I thought it would be nice to be able to attack. I saw that I was able to turn a lot tighter than the others, who were starting to have problems with the rear grip. So, on the last lap, I said to myself that we should move on. I had seen that there was a way to overtake in turn 11. In turn 14, I was not sure of my shot but (Alex) Marquez was struggling with his rear tire and being on the inside I had the advantage. It was a real pleasure because the race was beautiful, intense, even though I had finished seventh. Winning three places like that, almost all at once, is even better. That’s thirteen points for the Championship, that’s not nothing. »