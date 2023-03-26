Johann Zarco (Ducati Pramac, 4th in the Portuguese Grand Prix, at the microphone of Canal +): ” It was awesome ! From the last seven laps I was able to have good speed compared to the others and when there were three laps left I thought it would be nice to be able to attack. I saw that I was able to turn a lot tighter than the others, who were starting to have problems with the rear grip. So, on the last lap, I said to myself that we should move on. I had seen that there was a way to overtake in turn 11. In turn 14, I was not sure of my shot but (Alex) Marquez was struggling with his rear tire and being on the inside I had the advantage. It was a real pleasure because the race was beautiful, intense, even though I had finished seventh. Winning three places like that, almost all at once, is even better. That’s thirteen points for the Championship, that’s not nothing. »
Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha, 8e, au micro de Canal+): “It was really a complicated weekend. We managed to be quite fast but we are too far. I made a good start but the first corners were very difficult. We have the speed but it’s impossible to overtake. We will have to find a solution on how to use the bike. We’re going to have to stay calm because the Championship is very long but it’s very frustrating to know that we’re going fast but that we can’t fight for the front positions. Eighth, it’s not our place, we expected much better. We will have to quickly find a solution to get out of this pass. »