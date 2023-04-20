Johanne Defay in the round of 16 at Margaret River

The Frenchwoman, who has just officially validated her sesame for the 2024 Paris Olympics, took second place in her series of three in the first round, a heat easily dominated by the Australian double world champion Tyler Wright with a total of 16 .83. With in particular a 5.87 and a last wave noted 5.47, Defay scored 11.34 points, ahead of the Aussie Macy Callaghan (10.07), who will be eliminated in the repechage and will not pass the mid cut. -season.