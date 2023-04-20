Johanne Defay in the round of 16 at Margaret River

Eight days after Bells Beach, the pro circuit migrated to the southwestern tip of Australia for the wild Margaret River event, round five of the Championship Tour. The competition started on the first day with rounds 1 and 2 of the women.
Unlike Bells, where she had fizzled with an elimination in the repechage round for her return to business after a serious foot injury, Johanne Defay qualified for the knockout stages on Thursday on the small powerful right from the Main Break spot (waves of 1 – 1.5 m) where a tremendous off-shore wind was blowing.
The Frenchwoman, who has just officially validated her sesame for the 2024 Paris Olympics, took second place in her series of three in the first round, a heat easily dominated by the Australian double world champion Tyler Wright with a total of 16 .83. With in particular a 5.87 and a last wave noted 5.47, Defay scored 11.34 points, ahead of the Aussie Macy Callaghan (10.07), who will be eliminated in the repechage and will not pass the mid cut. -season.
For a place in the quarters, the Reunionese will have a lot to do in the eighth since she will find the fierce and currently unsinkable Tyler Wright, victorious at Bells and therefore in demonstration during round 1.