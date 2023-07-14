John Degenkolb on Day 14 in France

John Degenkolb from Oberursel has been a professional cyclist since 2011. His greatest successes were the victories at the cycling monuments Paris-Roubaix and Milan-Sanremo in 2015 and winning a stage of the tour in 2018. The 34-year-old family man is contesting his ninth Tour of France this summer.

Stages like Thursday’s really pack a punch and drain a lot of energy. Not just because of the endless ups and downs through the vineyards, but also the speed at which the Beaujolais vineyards sped through them. On the first 90 kilometers many drove like devils.

On days like this, the fight for the crucial escape group is enormous because almost every team has an interest in putting someone in it. Many drivers think: Today is my chance, today is my day. So full throttle! So everyone attacks everyone! And everyone jumps after it!

Because classification drivers keep attacking, this leads to a chain reaction that Vingegaard in the yellow jersey also has to follow behind and then, of course, Pogacar also reacts and so on. Then man marking is the order of the day. Our captain Romain Bardet also toyed with jumping into the group to gain ground in the overall standings. But the Jumbo-Visma team made it clear to him: We’re definitely not going to let you go, you’re still too dangerous with a deficit of almost seven minutes.

At the blatant pace of the first hour of the race, I managed to get over the first bump, but I fell out on the first categorized hill. But I really wasn’t alone in that. At the foot of the second mountain, about 130 kilometers from the finish, we were a group of about 50 people who had been left behind.

One of the hardest tours ever

Many now well-known faces who have joined forces at some point on other difficult stages. In earlier years on the tour, there would have been a good chance that you would eventually find connection with the main draw again. But that’s becoming more and more difficult with the aggressive driving style of the drivers in the front field.

You have to imagine that in such a group on flatter terrain and downhill you ride just as fast as at the top, but much slower uphill. Alliances are then forged that allow us to take turns in leadership fairly fairly.

At first we were able to keep the gap to ten minutes, so it soon became clear that we wouldn’t get stressed about the time limit. The supervisors at the edge of the track and the sports directors call out the time intervals over the radio. When we were certain that nothing could happen, we were able to slow down on the last climb.

Almost two thirds of the tour are done. It’s safe to say that it’s one of the hardest ever. High intensity from stage one on almost every day was the order of the day. I can clearly feel that in my legs. My respect for the weekend, when things really get going in the Alps, is all the greater. You have to prepare yourself mentally for the fact that you will suffer. I’m an old hand in the field now. But when the tour involves the tough high mountain stages, I look at it with respect and humility.

A stage of the tour with temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius at times like on Tuesday is just awesome. If you haven’t been given a water bottle to pour over your head for a few minutes, things start to bubble under the helmet. You have to try to keep yourself cool all the time. The ice packs are very important.

