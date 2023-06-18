John Lawrence Sullivan Partners with EVERLAST to Create a New Boxing-Themed Collection

The fashion brand John Lawrence Sullivan was founded by Japanese designer Yanagawa Arashi in 2003. It is famous for its masculine style combining old and new. Not only does he have a boxing background, but the brand is named after the legendary American boxer John Lawrence Sullivan in the 20th century. Mutual love and professionalism for this sport create a new cooperation series.

The series combines boxing elements, modern aesthetics, and post-punk culture as design highlights, and pays tribute to six boxing legends at the same time. , “The Greatest” Muhammad Ali, Thomas “The Hitman” Hearns, Roberto “Hands of Stone” Duran, “Sugar” Ray Leonard—in addition to the T-shirt and hoodie, leather boxers, bandeau top, head Single products such as belts are also worthy of attention, and functional training equipment such as gloves, helmets, and sandbags are even more attention-grabbing.

The above series are now on sale through John Lawrence Sullivan’s official website and designated stores and dealers. Interested readers may wish to buy them here.