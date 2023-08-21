Home » John Stones: Manchester City defender ruled out until after international break with injury
Sports

John Stones: Manchester City defender ruled out until after international break with injury

by admin
John Stones: Manchester City defender ruled out until after international break with injury

Stones made 23 Premier League appearances for Manchester City last season

Manchester City defender John Stones has been ruled out of action until after the international break, manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed.

Stones, 29, suffered a muscle injury in pre-season and missed City’s opening two Premier League matches and remained on the bench for their Super Cup win.

The next international break is between 4 and 12 September.

Stones could miss England’s Euro qualifier against Ukraine and a friendly against Scotland next month.

He is set to miss City’s next two Premier League games against Sheffield United on 27 August and Fulham on 2 September.

The club are also without key midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, who has had surgery on a hamstring injury and could be out of action for four months.

See also  Cristiano Ronaldo, insane offer from Saudi Arabia: 250 million for two years - Sport

You may also like

Spain Makes History: Women’s World Cup Victory Belongs...

Lens gropes, Monaco is a hit and Brest...

Barcelona faces Cádiz with key players missing in...

Women’s World Cup 2023: Spain’s Alexia Putellas says...

Jiaxing Welcomes International Tennis Tournament as Asian Games...

Tennis player Nosková played only two games with...

FC Barcelona Secures First Victory of the Season...

Bulls, GM Marc Eversley speaks: The confirmation of...

Juventus Dominates Season Opener with 3-0 Victory over...

Tennis: Djokovic beats Alcaraz in a giant duel

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy