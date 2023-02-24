5
Lil Duval reveals to Shannon Sharpe that former number one overall pick John Wall made him stop playing basketball. Duval recalls the viral moment he tried to guard Wall in a charity basketball game: “I thought we was having a good time but he was dead serious. I haven’t been on the court since then.”
21 MINUTES AGO・Club Shay Shay: The Shannon Sharpe Podcast・0:57