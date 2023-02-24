Home Sports John Wall made Lil Duval stop playing basketball | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Sports

John Wall made Lil Duval stop playing basketball | CLUB SHAY SHAY

by admin
John Wall made Lil Duval stop playing basketball | CLUB SHAY SHAY

Lil Duval reveals to Shannon Sharpe that former number one overall pick John Wall made him stop playing basketball. Duval recalls the viral moment he tried to guard Wall in a charity basketball game: “I thought we was having a good time but he was dead serious. I haven’t been on the court since then.”

21 MINUTES AGO・Club Shay Shay: The Shannon Sharpe Podcast・0:57

See also  Scoured immediately in evidence - The Provincia Pavese Pavia

You may also like

Ferrari, Red Bull seems ahead. Mercedes in trouble...

Benjamin Bonzi, in the semi-finals in Marseille: “This...

Graham Potter: Chelsea boss says his family have...

When did the Oscars start?

Super League: Wigan Warriors 60-0 Wakefield Trinity –...

Monaco cracks Barcelona in Euroleague

In partenza la Radio 105 XMasters Winter Edition...

Celtic rout defending champions Rangers to go top...

What time is it better to play sports

Netball Super League: Fran Williams impresses again for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy