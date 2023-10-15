JOHNNY SERVOZ-GAVIN AND THE COURAGE TO SAY ENOUGH – SportHistoria

article by Andrea La Rovere adapted from andrealavore.it

“When you don’t feel like becoming a champion it is better to retreat in good order and not continue in vain. I no longer have the faith necessary to succeed in this profession, fear has ended up defeating me” (Johnny Servoz-Gavin)

We are in May 1970 and these words conclude a heartfelt letter that the French driver Johnny Servoz-Gavin addressed to Matra and Ken Tyrrell. These are the words with which Johnny says goodbye to Formula One and car racing.

Formula One between the end of the 60s and the beginning of the 70s was a very different world to that of today, but also from what had been at the beginning; professionalism was establishing itself especially with people like Jackie Stewart. However, the aura of legend that made the pilots appear as modern risk takers was still very present.

Despite the great advances in technology, motor sport was still very risky; only between 1968 and 1970 – so to speak – Jim Clark, Mike Spence, Jo Schlesser, Lodovico Scarfiotti, Lucien Bianchi, Moises Solana and Gerhard Mitter lost their lives in accidents; in the months following Servoz-Gavin’s letter they would be Bruce McLaren, Piers Courage, Jochen Rindt and Ignazio Giunti are missing.

Definitely a hard price to pay for the passion for racing; nevertheless, there were many who opposed the new course wanted by Jackie Stewart and his battles for safety: “people consider us gladiators – said the Scotsman the day after Rindt’s death -, it’s time to end it“.

Those who demanded safer circuits and cars were often caricatured by enthusiasts; not only that, sometimes the same colleagues were anxious to live up to the heroic image of racing and to maintain the status quo in one of the most reactionary environments of the period. Think what effect Servoz-Gavin’s announcement could havejoyous young promise on the crest of the wave, who allowed himself the courage to be afraid.

Ma who was Georges-Francis Servoz-Gavin, known as Johnny?

In the competition environment, Johnny was part of the group of playboy pilotsof the same stuff as that one James Hunt who a few years later would inspire films and legends with his lifestyle. Or Cevert, famous as a pilot but also for his flirtation with Brigitte Bardot. And like Hunt and Cevert, Johnny too – regardless of his appearance bohemianlong blond hair and cigarette in his mouth – he knew what he was doing with the steering wheel.

Johnny Servoz-Gavin era nato a Grenoble ion January 18, 1942 and, after an initial love for alpine skiinga sport of which he was also a master, he began to feel the call of racing. His raids through the streets of Grenoble with one remained legendary Simca Oceane and then with one Dauphine Gordinialways looking for the limit, and then move on to real competitions in rallies.

In this category, which has always been a symbol of instinctive driving and innate courage, Johnny demonstrated his qualitiesbefore being noticed by André Simon, a former good driver, whose appreciation earned him an official place in the Citroen.

But Johnny was a guy who got tired easily, and his craving for change it brought him closer to track racing. Second to the famous Volante Shella sort of talent show from which the new standard-bearers of the French school such as Francois Cevert and Patrick Depailler emerged, he dedicated himself to Formula 3, triumphing in 1966.

Thus began his relationship with Matrathen the main French car manufacturer among those dedicated to competitions. After an impromptu debut in Formula One in Monte Carlo in 1967, the following year the opportunity of a lifetime came for Johnny.

We are still in Monte Carlo, it is May 26, 1968; the official driver of Matra – the team managed by Ken Tyrrell, one of the strongest – Jackie Stewart is injured in his wrist and, also at the insistence of the French sponsor Elf, Johnny Servoz-Gavin is called in to replace him.

The young man it is one of the French promises: he has just won the Formula 3 championship and has an open character, prone to recklessness and braggadocio; however he only ran one race in the top formula. And that race, due to a power failure, lasted less than a lap.

On the very difficult Monte Carlo track, Johnny’s approach was immediately the right one; in practice he posted the second half. In front of him only the veteran of the Principality race, Graham Hill.

At the green light, with the impetuosity of a rookie but also with the coldness of a champion, Johnny Servoz-Gavin takes the lead; for three laps he has no rivalsit almost seems to float between the curves of the toboggan Monegasque. Then he makes the same mistake that cost Lorenzo Bandini his life just a year earlier; at the port variant he miscalculated the distance from the guardrail, a matter of millimetres, a wheel touches and the axle shaft breaks.

Johnny will always maintain that he didn’t hit anything, the fact is that his lead in the race ended after just three laps; his class, however, did not go unnoticed among professionals and, what should not be underestimated, the mistake that cost Bandini his life only caused a harmless withdrawal.

That same year Matra manages to let him run the last three races; in Monza, Johnny repays her with a fantastic second place, complete with a mockery of the more experienced Jacky Ickx in the sprint.

These are times when drivers are used to racing every weekend and in all categories, and in 1969 Johnny preferred to dedicate himself to Formula 2. His choice was rewarded: he won three races and became champion of the category. In Formula One he only runs a few races, always with the Matra, arriving sixth in Canada.

He also races sports carsthen of equal importance to Formula One, achieving good results but always being held back by a series of breakdowns and setbacks at the best of times.

1970 seems to present itself as the year of consecration for Servoz-Gavin: Ken Tyrrell has broken with Matra and, while waiting to field cars of his own construction, uses the competitive chassis March. At twenty-eight Johnny finds himself in the strongest team, alongside Stewart and Amon.

However, something began to go wrong, as early as the end of 1969; Johnny is starting to be more cautious, the American circuits where he usually ends the season seem too dangerous to him.

At the beginning of 1970 then, while racing as his costume in a winter rally, he has an accident; nothing too serious, it seems at first, but a tree branch grazes his eye, causing an injury. The Frenchman downplays it, but the eye does not improve and a nerve-wracking therapy is needed so it must remain in the dark for several weeks.

When he gets back on track the sensations of sight are not perfect, as it had been for the great Moss years before. Stirling had stopped immediately, Servoz-Gavin decides to keep trying.

In the first races he is always behind his teammates: in South Africa Stewart and Amon monopolize the front row, Johnny is only seventeenth. In Spain it goes a little better and the young man places fifth, collecting his last points; at the start of the race a terrible accident between Ickx and Oliver – who are right in front of him – causes a fire in which he is narrowly involved. The cars burn for tens of minutes – something unthinkable today – while the drivers continue to speed, almost passing through the flames for laps and laps. The conductors are unharmed, but the blow on the tested psyche of Johnny Servoz-Gavin is perhaps decisive.

Almost a month later it runs in Monte Carlo, the scene of his debut, his wasted opportunity and his last appearance. Some time later Johnny admitted that the simple reconnaissance of the track on foot – a widespread habit among drivers – had scared him to death. In the qualifiers he tries anyway but it just doesn’t work: Stewart and Amon are back in the front row, him fails to get a good time to qualify.

That same afternoon, during a party on board a yacht, Johnny Servoz-Gavin announces his withdrawal from all competitions; knowing his joker character, no one listens to him. Johnny, however, is very serious, so much so that he will never go back on that decision.

His second life after motor racing, which began at just twenty-eight, will be equally unfortunate and adventurous; his great love for the sea leads him to build a houseboat, but a gas cylinder explodes in 1982, when he was forty years old, it brought him the consequences he had avoided by abandoning racing: very serious injuries and a disfigured face.

After a troubled existence, between luxury and good life, but also hospitals and poor health, Johnny Servoz-Gavin will give up in 2006, at the age of sixty-four, after three heart attacks and a fatal pulmonary embolism.

Today few enthusiasts remember him, and yet he was one of the few – in an era and in an environment that imposed risk as a lifestyle – to claim the courage to be afraid.

