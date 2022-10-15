Today’s derby undoubtedly represents an anomaly in the history of city football, starting with the absence of the usual atmosphere of a great challenge, whatever the position in the standings of the two teams. In my case, the game fits into a more general picture of disaffection with the black and white shirt.

For some time now, I have perceived a lack of planning on the part of the company, which instead of planning for the future relies on the arrival of players of a certain age, certainly strong and experienced but at the same time fragile from a physical point of view. I love football, however, and I have come to the point of looking elsewhere for fertile ground for this passion of mine.

For some years I have taken to heart the cause of Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, the Belgian team that is doing well in the Europa League. It is not a platonic love: when I can I go to Brussels to follow the games, perhaps taking advantage of them, as a good producer of Erbaluce, to make my wine known to the master brewers with whom I have made friends.

The derby is played today, in essence, and yet fundamentally I miss it because I don’t feel the magic of the years in which Juve and Toro were playing for the Scudetto in a match. And not even the tension of the next period, when maybe we were several points ahead but we knew for sure that the grenades against us would be transformed for a fiery afternoon.

I saw the last blaze in February, when Toro came to equalize at the Stadium. In the current desolation I wonder if it wouldn’t be even better if Juve lost this match, faithful to the philosophy of my old friend Freak Antoni: “Only once you have hit rock bottom can you think of going back up, unless you start to dig “.

For now, the race to the bottom has been inexorable, with two pearls not to be forgotten: we signed up with indelible ink to the memory of two companies. In Monza they will always talk about those first three points won in Serie A in the history of the team, obviously against Juventus, and Maccabi fans will be able to do the same with the first victory of their team in the Champions League.

Blood is blood, and I couldn’t openly cheer Toro. But that speech by Freak Antoni is worth a reflection: let’s say that if we were to lose I would not make it a disease.