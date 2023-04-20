“Joining the new era of meritorious service to the future” The first “Xinchuang Cup” corporate basketball game in Beijing successfully opened-Qianlong.com·China Capital.com

Source title: “Jiangong New Era Joins Hands to the Future” The first “Xinchuang Cup” corporate basketball game in Beijing successfully opened

On April 17, the opening ceremony of Beijing’s first “Xinchuang Cup” corporate basketball game was held in the basketball hall on the third floor of Chenyi Sports National Xinchuang Park Store. The theme of this year’s basketball game is “Joining the New Era of Contributions to the Future”, which aims to further improve the quality of public sports services in Beijing Economic Development Zone, enrich the sports and cultural life of employees, build a communication platform for enterprises in Beijing Economic Development Zone, and form a “healthy work, happy The good atmosphere of “living” will work together to promote the development of Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone. 12 companies from the Beijing Economic Development Zone signed up for the competition, and the competition will last for 10 days. This basketball game is organized by the Federation of Trade Unions of Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone, the trade union of Beijing Yizhuang International Investment Development Co., Ltd., Beijing Tongming Lake Information City Development Co., Ltd., Yiqi Service Port Tongming Lake Port, Shilin (Beijing) Culture and Sports Industry Development Co., Ltd. Organized by China State Construction Electronic Information Technology Co., Ltd., organized by Shilin (Beijing) Culture and Sports Industry Development Co., Ltd. (Chenyi Sports), and supported by China Merchants Bank Beijing Pilot Free Trade Zone High-end Industrial Zone Sub-branch. Opening speech by Feng Baoyun, a researcher of the Economic Development Zone Federation of Trade Unions Li Gang, deputy general manager of Beijing Tongming Lake Information City Development Co., Ltd., delivered a speech Li Gang, deputy general manager of Beijing Tongming Lake Information City Development Co., Ltd., pointed out in his speech that the competition is an important platform to fully demonstrate the new era, new look and new atmosphere of Xinchuang industrial cadres and workers, and it is also a good opportunity for everyone to communicate with each other, enhance unity, and make progress together. The organizers and all staff members strive to make this competition a high-level and distinctive event, a safe, orderly event that stimulates work enthusiasm and enhances unity and friendship. See also Belluno catches the Clodiense in the Cesarini area The host of CCTV Sports Channel hosted the opening ceremony This event has also received strong support from people in the sports industry. Du Wenliang, a national model worker, chief physician of clinical surgery at the Institute of Sports Medicine of the State Sports General Administration, and head of the medical team of the Chinese Men’s Basketball Team, led his team to provide medical insurance for this event; CCTV Sports The host of the channel, Zhou Yingjie, kindly helped out and hosted the scene. Du Wenliang, a national model worker and head of the medical team of the Chinese men’s basketball team, signed on the customized basketball for the event The competition venue, Chenyi Sports, is a comprehensive sports venue integrating basketball gymnasium, gymnasium, swimming pool, and children’s fitness hall in Xinchuang Park of Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone. It is committed to promoting the development of national fitness. Through this event, I also hope that more people can participate in sports, make sports a way of life, and integrate a healthy and optimistic spirit into belief. Chenyi Sports Basketball Hall In the future, Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone will also use sports events with low threshold, good atmosphere and excellent guarantee to lead the employees of enterprises to participate in and enjoy sports, and open up a new pattern of national fitness. Through the form of corporate basketball games, hundreds of enterprises in the park will be linked together to make the whole park move. At the same time, this basketball game also created a precedent for large-scale sports events in industrial parks. Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone has extended the “small circle of enterprises” radiated by employee sports in the past to the “big circle of sports events” that spans enterprises, industries, and even regions by creating the attribute of “sports for employees in the park +”.

