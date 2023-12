A bit bitter, but still a life experience. Union Berlin football players visiting the Olympic Stadium lost to Real Madrid 2:3, finished last in the Champions League group and bid farewell to the European Cup. However, Alex Král will never forget Tuesday’s match. After ten minutes on the field, he scored a goal in the 85th minute to make it 2:2. “Even though they lost in the end, it’s definitely plus points for Alex,” praises coach František Straka in the Nova Sport studio.

Share this: Facebook

X