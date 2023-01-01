Home Sports Jokic 19+12+12 Hiro 26 points Butler 17+8 Heat lose to Nuggets_Rebounds_Assists_Aspects
Jokic 19+12+12 Hiro 26 points Butler 17+8 Heat lose to Nuggets

Jokic 19+12+12 Hiro 26 points Butler 17+8 Heat lose to Nuggets
2022-12-31 12:29

Source: NBA Wide Angle

Original title: Jokic 19+12+12 Hiro 26 points Butler 17+8 Heat lose to Nuggets

On December 31, 2022, Beijing time, the NBA regular season continued, with the Denver Nuggets playing against the Miami Heat at home. After the game, the Nuggets beat the Heat 124-119.

Full game specific score:

19-23, 38-37, 33-25, 29-39 (The Heat are in front)

The player stats for both teams are as follows:

Heat: Tyler Hiero 26 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists, Jimmy Butler 17 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists, Adebayor 22 points and 7 rebounds, Struth 19 points;

For the Nuggets: Jokic had 19 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, Pope scored 20 points on 7 of 7 shots, Murray had 14 points and 6 assists, Gordon had 11 points and 5 rebounds, Porter had 10 points and 6 rebounds. (Editor: Sheng Zhe)Return to Sohu to see more

