Original title: Jokic 23+14 Westbrook 18 points, Zhan Mei scored 49 points, the Lakers beat the Nuggets to welcome the first victory

On October 31st, Beijing time, the NBA regular season continued. The Lakers faced the Nuggets at home. The Lakers were at the bottom of the 5-game losing streak. They were bound to win their first victory at home. The Lakers also made a change to let Westbrook play the bench, and the adjustment had a miraculous effect. In the end, the Lakers defeated the Nuggets 121-110 after four fierce battles.

The four-quarter score of the two sides (Nuggets ahead): 31-26, 20-29, 34-38, 25-28

Lakers player statistics: James 26 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists, Davis 23 points and 15 rebounds, Westbrook 18 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists, Beverley 5 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists, Troy Brown 8 points and 6 rebounds, Walker 18 Points and 5 rebounds, Rivers 10 points and 4 rebounds

Nuggets player statistics: Jokic 23 points, 14 rebounds and 6 assists, Jamal Murray 21 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists, Michael Porter Jr. 17 points and 9 rebounds, Aaron Gordon 18 points and 6 rebounds, Pope 9 5 rebounds and 5 assists, Bruce Brown 10 points and 4 assists

At the beginning of the game, Davis won the jump ball for the Lakers, James made a wrong pass, and Porter Jr. hit the first ball of the game with a fast break three-pointer. The two sides had each other’s offense and defense, and the Nuggets had a slight advantage, leading the Lakers 15-11 before the first timeout. In the rotation stage, Westbrook came on and led the team, but was opened up by the Nuggets’ main lineup. At 4 minutes and 40 seconds, Jokic scored 2+1, and the Nuggets took a double-digit lead. But then James and Davis returned to the court and narrowed the difference to 26-31 to end the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Porter Jr. opened the scoring again. The Lakers caught up under the leadership of James, but James was in a worrying state and missed opportunities by not making consecutive baskets. At 7 minutes and 58 seconds, Westbrook came back on the court, but instead revitalized the team’s offense, reducing the point difference to 1 point, and the Nuggets called a timeout. After the suspension came back, the Lakers’ offensive continued unabated. At 5 minutes and 11 seconds, Troy Brown made a breakthrough to achieve the go-ahead. Then Westbrook led the team to score consecutively. The Lakers ended the first half with a 55-51 lead.

After changing sides and fighting again, James began to exert his strength and scored 7 points in a row to stabilize the situation. Although the Nuggets’ offensive continued unabated, it rained three points and overtook 8 points, but then Westbrook came on the court and led the team to an offensive climax. He and Walker Continuous firing to complete the overtake. Walker became the Lakers’ surprise soldier in the third quarter. He scored 10 points to help the Lakers lead 93-85 into the decisive quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Westbrook showed his ability to lead the organization, combing the offense and stabilizing the situation. With James on the court, the Lakers also began to want to close the game. Davis first singled out Jokic to score, and at 8 minutes and 22 seconds, James made a dry three-pointer to stop the Nuggets. At this time, the Lakers led by 9 points. The Lakers once widened the difference to 13 points, but the Nuggets did not surrender. After replacing the main force, Jokic began to lead the team to counterattack, but the Lakers played active defense, and even had a performance of defending for 24 seconds. In the end, the Lakers maintained their lead until the end of the game, beating the Nuggets 121-110.

Lakers starting lineup: Troy Brown, James, Davis, Walker, Beverley

Nuggets starting lineup: Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, Jokic, Pop, Murray

(Fat Buu)Return to Sohu, see more





Editor: