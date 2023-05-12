Jokic brought chaos to the NBA — Sportellate.it

The Serbian also decided the series against Phoenix.

“Americans freak out. They see this guy jumping two feet, swinging around and taking them all to school.”.

Davide Pessina will excuse us if we steal his words but we could never find a better way to start talking about Nikola Jokic compared to this thought that the Sky commentator expressed during Game 5 between Golden State and the Lakers. Pessina is absolutely right, if not for one note: it’s not just the Americans who ad “go out of your mind”but it’s the whole globe that although it’s been years since The Joker he charms, he still can’t figure it out.

Tonight the Serbian player, two times MVP, made yet another triple-double from over 30 points and eliminated what for many were the big favorites in the west: Durant and Booker’s Phoenix Suns. For many, the star pair from Arizona, accompanied by Chris Paul and Ayton, were more than enough to get rid of the Denver Nuggets. Eventually their leader jumps two feet and lolls around the field, right? Right, too bad that’s the Joker, one of the whitest flies in NBA history.

In a league mostly made up of human beings who jump 2 meters and sculptural physiques, thinking that someone like Jokic is the absolute ruler, makes us understand a lot of his incredible feeling with basketball. For though he has now become at least an acceptable athlete, at first Jokic seemed more like an after-worker on the pitch with friends that the authentic wrath of God that is actually on the parquet. The first time he sat down to talk to an NBA executive, he ate a kilo of ice cream by himself, showed up at the first training camp in Denver with 22% body fat, drank liters and liters of coke. A plump giant who wearily runs around the field slouching and with no desire to defend.

What does someone like that have to do with the NBA? It has to do with it because when the ball lands in his hands Dr. Jekyll becomes Mr. Hyde. The clumsy Serbian boy with a passion for fizzy drinks becomes Terpsichore, dances on the parquet as if he were Fred Astaire, converses with the ball as we have seen very few do. In Denver it was clear to everyone from the first moment that they had found the golden ticket in Wonka chocolate bars, the only important thing is that Jokic doesn’t eat them, that’s all.

Jokic immediately gave the impression of ruling time on the parquet, without however the magic stone of Dr Strange, but only thanks to a superior understanding of the game. He sees the basketball half a second before the others, he understands in advance where his opponents and teammates will be before they have even started to move. He doesn’t count what the others will think of doing to stop him, the Serbian will always be one step ahead of them. In the absolute illegibility of him, Jokic has become one jam session on legs such as none exist in the world.

If, in fact, improvisation is often part of the team’s game plan and has brought the Golden State dynasty to glory, one rarely sees this ability to invent basketball entirely in the mind and in the hands of a single player. For teammates, the important thing is to be physically on the pitch, position yourself and wait for the Supreme Sorcerer in number 15 to work his magic on him. Once the ball reaches Jokic’s hand, rest assured that it will disappear and reappear in the hand of a teammate who will only have to shoot for a basket, often with meters and meters of space.

So Jokic is the best long passer in the world? No doubt. It is therefore enough to avoid letting his teammates go free and having him go butting under the basket with the much more physically fit opposing centers who will certainly easily pass him even on the rebound. Easy, right? Nothing more wrong, however. And the series against Phoenix explained why.

Game 1, easily won by the Nuggets, saw Jokic score 24 points and fan 5 assists while grabbing 19 rebounds. On the other hand there were two freak athletics like Ayton and Durant. But Jokic doesn’t care, because he knows before the others where the ball will go and therefore, even hanging around, he easily catches every rebound he can get.

In Race 2 the script repeats itself: Jokic even puts in 39 with 16 rebounds. In game 3 and game 4, then, Phoenix tries to challenge him to shoot making him take all final responsibility. Jokic first scores 30 with 17 assists and then even 53. That’s two victories for the Arizona men. So they found the key? Absolutely not. Because in the following two games Jokic goes back to doing what he does best. He processes the information from the two previous defeats and converts them into solutions. Result? Two Denver wins; Durant and associates at home to reflect.

HISTORIC Game 3 from Nikola Jokic! Only player in NBA history to record 25+ points, 15+ rebounds, and 15+ assists in a Playoff game: 30 PTS

17 AST

17 REB DEN/PHX Game 4: Sun, 8pm/et on TNT pic.twitter.com/qZRZu51SPF — NBA (@NBA) May 6, 2023

Once again, Jokic has shown that he has an unprecedented ability to adapt his game to what his opponents think he is doing and go the other way. He finds the flaw in every defensive play that coaches desperately try to draw and scoffs at it.

Now Denver will have to face the Warriors of Curry and Thompson or, more likely, i Lakers di Anthony Davis. And obviously we are already thinking about the challenge between the dangling Serbian center with a bored face and what for many is the perfect long guy. Shooting, rebounding, defense, free throws, readings; Davis has everything a center should have. The perfect X weapon to stem Jokic’s talent that doesn’t jump anyway, how should he overcome him?

This is a question that Dr. Jekyll cannot answer but, unfortunately for the Lakers – or for the Warriors in the event of a sports miracle for Kerr’s men – he won’t be on the pitch. Mr. Hyde will come down on the parquet: the one who makes the balls disappear and reappear; the world‘s most unstoppable NBA offense created by its mere existence on the court.

Jokic has never played in an NBA Finals and lost his only conference final – played in the Orlando bubble against the Lakers. The Nuggets have little experience and no track record when compared to both the Lakers and Warriors. Although they have had the best record in the NBA, for many they will be underdogs whoever their opponent is.

But Nikola Jokic, like almost everything that doesn’t happen on the parquet, doesn’t care about this. He’s used to being underestimated; to be considered by all a phenomenon but without the right bite to win. He has always been the franchise man, almost without wanting to: he has no interest in showing himself in the spotlight or in making his voice count with the management. Ultimately he is the same player who after a great performance in the playoffs against Portland, at the question of a reporter “How did you prepare for this important match?”he answered “I ate, I watched TV, I ate again, then I slept.”

Nikola Jokic is also unique for this: an unsolvable rebus for any opponent; the perfect player in the body of someone who in America should barely be able to carry water bottles to his teammates. And this is inconceivable for the opponents but he doesn’t care. He will continue to hang around the field without jumping, will continue to take them to school and drive any expert in the field crazy. Because he is the one true agent of chaos.