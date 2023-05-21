Jokic: European basketball can also provide many high-level players, it is interesting to see different styles of play – yqqlm

Original title: Jokic: European basketball can also provide many high-level players and it is interesting to see different styles of play

Live Broadcast May 21 News NBA Western Conference Finals G3, the Nuggets defeated the Lakers 119-108 and got the match point with a big score of 3-0.

After the game, Nuggets star Jokic accepted an interview with reporters. In the interview, he talked about the difference between European basketball and the NBA. Jokic said: “I still think that American basketball still has a lot to learn from. In the middle of the year, they won every World Cup they played in, except for the gold medal in Spain. But I think European basketball or non-American basketball can provide a lot of interesting high-level basketball. I think seeing different styles of basketball, different The players and the different styles of play are very interesting and rewarding. Whether you look at the Europa League or other leagues, they have a different style, but it’s still fun.”

In this game, Nuggets star Jokic started the game for 38 minutes and made 9 of 19 shots, including 2 of 5 three-pointers and 4 of 7 free throws. He scored 24 points, 6 rebounds, 8 assists and 1 steal. +15.

