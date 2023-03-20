Original title: Jokic scored 22+17+10 Bridges 23 points Murray 25+8 Nuggets beat the Nets

On March 20th, Beijing time, the NBA regular season, the Nets played against the Nuggets at home. In the end, the Nuggets beat the Nets 108-102.

Full game specific score:

33-21, 30-27, 28-23, 17-31 (Nuggets first)

The player stats for both teams are as follows:

Nuggets: Jokic 22 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists, Porter 28 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists, Murray 25 points and 8 assists, Gordon 10 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists, Pope 8 points;

Nets: Bridges 23 points, 1 rebound and 1 assist, Clarkston 19 points and 8 rebounds, Johnson 14 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals, Seth Curry 12 points and 2 rebounds, Dinwiddie 8 points, 2 rebounds and 11 assists .

